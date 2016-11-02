Work on the new Lakesyde development is nearing completion. PHOTO/BEN FRASER

Almost $17 million of commercial building consents have been issued by the Rotorua Lakes Council in the past three months - with more big ones expected in the coming months.

While commercial consents and values were down in October, the three monthly trend from August to October showed the value of commercial consents was up 67 per cent from $10 million in 2015 to $16.8 million in 2016.

In October, just one major commercial consent was issued - a $900,000 consent for the internal fitout of the Lone Star Restaurant which is part of the new Lakesyde development on Whakaue St.

Andy Allan from Lone Star said he expected the restaurant to open in its new site early next year. He said it was good to have the consent finalised so they could "crack on".

He said the restaurant was moving from its current Arawa St site to be closer to Eat Streat.