Logging truck rolls in Taupō, partially blocking State Highway 1

A logging truck has rolled in Taupō, partially blocking State Highway 1.
Emergency services were called to the incident on Lake Terrace near the SH1 intersection at 1.12pm, a police statement said.
The two-trailer truck is blocking the road and there do not appear to be any injuries, police say.
A police spokesman said the District Command Centre was “unaware of another vehicle having been involved in the crash”.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.
The road is expected to be partially closed for a couple of hours.
The NZ Transport Agency is warning of delays on State Highway 1.
