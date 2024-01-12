Logging truck rolls in Taupō, partially blocking State Highway 1

A logging truck rolled in Taupō, around 1pm on 12 January 2024.

A logging truck has rolled in Taupō, partially blocking State Highway 1.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Lake Terrace near the SH1 intersection at 1.12pm, a police statement said.

The two-trailer truck is blocking the road and there do not appear to be any injuries, police say.

A police spokesman said the District Command Centre was “unaware of another vehicle having been involved in the crash”.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

UPDATE 2:50PM

Expect possible delays on SH1 due to traffic management following an earlier northbound crash by Volcanic Loop Hwy/Lake Tce (at the Airport Rbt). SH1 is now accessible again from Lake Tce. Highway Conditions Map: https://t.co/BrOQipFPMa ^MS https://t.co/PkrWqWwVxH — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 12, 2024

The road is expected to be partially closed for a couple of hours.

The NZ Transport Agency is warning of delays on State Highway 1.

More to come.

Clarification

A reference to a campervan at the scene potentially being involved in the crash has been removed.