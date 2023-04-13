Logging on to see effects of extreme weather events on whenua

No prior knowledge of GIS software is needed to join the webinar.

Nō te rangi nei, nō te kotahi tekau mā wha o Paengawhawha e kare mā kai te whakamanangia e ahau āku pukenga matihiko.

Ko te rangi whakamutunga hoki tēnei e kati ai ngā tono mō te tūnga Tumuwhakarae o te taratī moana o Ngai Te Arawa. I te korenga o Karen Vercoe e puare kau ana tēnei nohanga ki te tangata tika.

Nō Ngāti Pikiao, nō Ngāti Makino otīā nō Te Arawa a Karen. Kua ono tau a Karen e Tumuwhakarae ana. He pikitūranga tumuwhakarae ia mā Te Tari Taiwhenua. Kai Te Whanganui a Tara ia e mahi ana. Nōna i TALT ka whakapiki ake e ia te rahi o ngā poumahi mai i te tokoiti ki te tokomaha.

Tāpirihia ki tēnei putanga, he whakapiki hoki i te tokomaha o ngā tūnga mahi mā te iwi.

Atu i tana kaha ki te whakapakari i te taha ki te tiaki taiao ka hia kē āna kaupapa nui i oti i a ia te tutuki.Ko te whakaaraara i te whare āhuru mōwai māuiui urutā mō Te Arawa nōnā e whakapau kaha ana mō te waihanga i te rautaki tiaki taiao.He mema poari hoki ia ki Sport NZ, ka eke hoki ia hai poutiamana mā Te Pūmautanga o Te Arawa me te kāhui raraunga ā iwi. He whakamihi nāku ki a koe e te kiriwhānaunga. Kia toa koe.

Wheoi anō, ko te taha ki te whakapakari i aku pūkenga matihao e hāngai ana ki tētehi rauemi mapi GIS. Hai rauemi awhina kia mātau ai ngā whānau ki te whenua me ngā huringa huhua o te whenua e tāmī ana ki ngā porohautanga a Nukuteapiapi.

Me taku kaha kuare hoki ki tenei kupu, webnar. Ka nui taku ora i a Kukara, te mātāpuna o te mātauranga.Katahi nei ahau ka mōhio ki te tikanga o te kupu GIS. He ahakoa e kūware iti tonu nei ahau, taihoa ka piki ake taku mōhiotanga ki tēnei rauemi.

He kotahi hāora te roa o te wānanga i whakahaerengia e Ngā Poutama Matawhenua.

E hāngai pū ana ēnei wānanga ki ngā poumahi ā te iwi. Ko te hunga kai ngā taratī Māori ko te hunga hoki kai ngā rōpū tiaki taiao.Me he tangata kūware kau koe ki tēnei mea te webnar, kāua e whakamā, kāua hoki koe e wehi.

Ko te mea kē hau atu ki te kaupapa. Ko ngā tāmītanga katoa o te ao, te āwhā, te waipuke me te aha noa atu koia ngā raruraru e noho tahi nei me tātau katoa i Aotearoa. Engari te mate nui, he tauhou tonu ngā whakaaro, he tauhou hoki tātau ki ēnei tūāhuatanga.

Huri kau ana ngā kanohi ki te taha tētē ki te taha komako e timata ana ngā roimata ki te tangi. He aroha pono nōku ki tō tātau whenua e haukerekerengia ana. Ko te oranga iti kai tēnei mātauranga hou. Ka ora tātau i te webnar. Mō te whakatakoto mapi, mō te hao mātauranga me te whakatakoto rautaki me te nui atu o ngā ringaringa awhina, kai konei. Anei ētehi painga o tēnei rauemi:

■ Whakatau – He kore utu. Ko te tukua mai o ngā mapi mai i ngā āmiorangi he wawe.

■ Whakaōrite – He ine i ngā whakaahua tawhito o te whenua ki ngā whakaahua o naianei e kite kau i ngā hurihanga o te whenua.

■ Whakawhitiwhiti kōrero – Mā te kaupapa StoryMaps e tukuna ai e koe ngā tātai kōrero o te wā ki ngā whānaunga.

■ Tātaringa whenua – He wā rere ai te wairua o te tangata e whakarongo tātai kōrero ana ngā taringa.

■ Tirohanga-ā-pāpori me ā ōhanga – Mā ngā rauemi hou pūwāhi e mātau ai te tangata ki ngā tatauranga hai awhina i ngā kāhui ki te amo i te wāhi e noho tāmī ana.

— Na Raimona Inia i whakamaori

English Translation

OPINION

Today, April 14, is the day I look to become more tech savvy.

It is also the day when applications close for the position of Tumu whakarae/chief executive of the Te Arawa Lakes Trust (Talt) following the departure of Karen Vercoe.

Karen (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Makino, Te Arawa) who has been at the helm of the trust for six years is Deputy Chief Executive |Māori, Strategy and Performance with Te Tari Taiwhenua, Department of Internal Affairs in Wellington.

During her tenure at Talt Karen grew the team from two to more than 100 and created dozens of jobs for whānau across Te Arawa rohe.

As well as growing the environmental contracts to support Talt’s mandated mahi through the lakes’ settlement Karen led other kaupapa to help drive better social, economic, cultural and environmental outcomes for Māori, including establishing Te Arawa COVID Hub, while also actively enabling the development of Te Arawa Climate Change Strategy. As well, she is a current board member for Sport NZ, and was the elected chairperson of Te Pūmautanga o Te Arawa and Data Iwi Leaders Forum.

We wish her well in her new mahi.

The tech savvy part is a webinar for GIS mapping tools to support whānau and understand whenua changes in extreme weather events. I didn’t even know there was such a word as webinar, but a quick Google shows me it is a seminar conducted over the internet.

Then I find out that GIS is geospatial imagery and tools. Not really sure what that is but I am determined to find out.

The Ngā Poutama Matawhenua webinar is one-hour-long and came about to support whānau and understand whenua changes in extreme weather events.

These interactive wānanga are specifically tailored towards those working for iwi, Māori trusts and environmental groups. No prior knowledge of GIS software is needed to join the webinar.

Flooding, drought and the devastation of Cyclone Gabrielle have made all of us in Aotearoa aware that climate change is here, and we are poorly prepared.

Then just in the past week we have had tornadoes around east Auckland and on the Kapiti Coast.

Everywhere nature has left devastation in her wake. I didn’t even know that the mess I saw in forests across the rohe after the trees had been harvested was called slash.

Pictures of all that rubbish blocking rivers, breaking bridges, messing up our beaches and just general destruction were heart-breaking.

The webinars are interactive wānanga specifically tailored towards those working for iwi, Māori trusts and environmental groups.

They offer practical methods to leverage various maps, data, and tools for enhanced understanding, documentation, and informed decision-making and planning following damaging weather events.

Here’s how these resources can be useful to you:

■ Whakatau – Using free, real-time satellite imagery to inform decision makers

■ Whakaōrite: Compare before and after images to identify changes in the whenua, using Tairāwhiti as a case study

■ Whakawhitiwhiti kōrero: Use Story Maps to share your kōrero with whānau

■ Tātaritanga whenua: 3D flythroughs for storytelling

■ Tirohanga ā-pāpori me ā-ōhanga – Using geospatial tools to understand demographics to support relief efforts .







