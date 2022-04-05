Acacia Albert received her scholarship pack at the end of last year and is now at Waikato University studying for a degree in Environmental Studies. Photo / Supplied

Acacia Albert received her scholarship pack at the end of last year and is now at Waikato University studying for a degree in Environmental Studies. Photo / Supplied

Students from four local high schools are starting the year well-equipped after receiving scholarship packs of laptops and tools.

Teachers at Ruapehu College, Taumarunui High School, Te Kura o Hirangi and Tongariro Area School selected 26 students who displayed outstanding engagement in STEM education (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths), work experience at Genesis' electricity generation sites, or their school's partnership with the Pūhoro STEM Academy.

Genesis Energy donated the Ngā Ara Scholarship packs, which students could tailor to their interest in STEM subjects or to following their chosen trade.

Marama Amelie Groot, of Ruapehu College, chose a pack that included a Chromebook, which she says made it easier to study from home.

Waipapakura Bailey, of Te Kura o Hirangi in Tūrangi, says her new tablet is easy to carry so she can "work on the go".

"It's helped me to fill out and keep all my files to apply for university. Also, it's a big help for completing my papers to receive a diploma in Heke Mātauranga Māori."

Acacia Albert, of Tongariro Area School, says being awarded a laptop removed financial stress.

"I can use my laptop for my tertiary studies, so it is very useful."

Tongariro Area School student Ashton Whitmore received his scholarship for outstanding engagement in STEM subjects. Photo / Supplied

Genesis' Ngā Ara Pathways programme aims to increase the number and diversity of people in STEM education, study and career pathways. Community liaison manager Naomi Reese Nicholas says it is a privilege to acknowledge and empower students with the scholarships.

"Our hope in offering these resource bundles is to accelerate and enable secondary students into the STEM workforce. We're excited to partner with our generation site schools again later this year to support learning opportunities for more amazing rangatahi."

The local students were among 56 awarded the scholarship packs, valued at $40,000 in total, at nine secondary schools near Genesis' generation sites in Tongariro, Huntly, Waikaremoana and Tekapo.

The scholarships were co-designed through hui with rangatahi and community members in Raahui Pookeka Huntly, Tūrangi and Ohakune.