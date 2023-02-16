Local sports groups keen to help Australasian Police and Emergency Games run smoothly in Rotorua

Rotorua is set to host the Australasian Police and Emergency (APES) Games from March 3 to 10. Photo / Supplied

It’s not long until nearly 3000 competitors will descend on Rotorua to take on the Australasian Police and Emergency (APES) Games - and many locals will be helping to make the action happen.

Rotorua is set to host the APES Games from March 3 to 10, where police and emergency service personnel will challenge each other in a range of sports.

The competitors include staff from police, fire, customs, ambulance, corrections, surf lifesaving and primary industries. The games includes about 50 different sports for them to participate in.

The event will start with an Opening Ceremony on Friday, March 3 from 3pm.

Games director Dave Gallagher says there are just under 3000 competitors registered, and the Games team is looking forward to bringing all these people to Rotorua.

He says there were a number of reasons Rotorua was selected as the host city for the Games.

These included wonderful support from the council and people of Rotorua, along with all the tourism opportunities that participants could experience here, he says.

Of the almost 3000 competitors, close to 1100 are international visitors, including from Australia, New Caledonia and the Cook Islands.

“We are really quite pleased and excited to be able to show off the city, with its parks, lakes and tourism activities.”

He says having the APES Games in Rotorua would be a great boost for the city and help to generate more interest for visitors, particularly international, to come and visit beyond the sporting realm.

There are a number of local sports clubs and people helping to make the APES Games run smoothly by assisting with organising events.

Rotorua Cricket Association’s Shaun Anastasi says the association has been to help with the Games’ cricket competition, and local clubs are supplying umpires for the Games.

He says we have some great facilities here in Rotorua, and that the APES Games is a chance to show these off and help raise the profile of local sports clubs.

It will also be a good boost for the city’s economy and provides a great opportunity for Rotorua after a tough couple of years, he says.

Anna Riddler, a manager of Tukaha Rotorua Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, says they will be taking care of the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu code in the Games.

She says there will be events in gi and no-gi jiu jitsu. These include different attire, which provides a slight variation in techniques used.

“We will be hosting it at out fit-for-purpose academy. We are very lucky to be able to bring new faces from across Australia and New Zealand to our space and show it off.”

Anna thinks Rotorua is in a unique position to host events such as the APES Games, being able to offer so much in a city of its size.

“It’s great to see the APES Games happening after postponement from Covid.

“The organisation of it is very well thought out. They have great systems and are really looking after volunteer staff.”

She says the art of Jiu Jitsu is very multi-faceted, and that they enjoy being able to offer it to people who practice competitively, but also to kids to help boost their confidence, learn discipline and resilience, and show how awesome the sport is.

Dave says they had to postpone the games for 12 months because of Covid restrictions.

“We are getting close now, and are really excited about the opportunity to put the games on.

“We encourage all of the Rotorua community to come along and watch. It is free entry for spectators and a great opportunity for people to come and see some good sporting action.”

The Opening Ceremony on March 3 will start with an athletes’ march. The Athletes March will finish at the Energy Events Centre, which is the Games Hub for the duration of the games. There will then be a powhiri and welcoming speeches.

The APES Games is about building camaraderie and promoting a healthy lifestyle through participation in sport while heightening the public’s awareness of Police and Emergency Services.

The Games are conducted every second year at a new location.

There are two trophies which are keenly competed for at each Games. The Australia New Zealand Police Games Federation Trophy, and the Emergency Services Shield.

- For more information and the schedule, go to www.apes2023.co.nz.