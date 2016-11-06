Local joy found in All Blacks defeat

IRISH CELEBRATION: Local Amy Duckett pictured in her winning Ireland kit celebrating the All Blacks defeat with her two children - Evie (left) and Jack. PHOTO/ SUPPLIED.

While many locals found themselves swimming in a pool of misery after watching Ireland make history against the All Blacks in Chicago, one local was revelling in the victory with most of her family.

Meet an ecstatic Amy Duckett - originally born in the town of Ballinasloe, County Galway, Ireland, to an Irish father and Kiwi mother.

The 36-year-old has lived in Rotorua for the past eight years after moving to New Zealand in 1990.

A self-professed "huge Ireland fan," with her two children - Jack, 4, and Evie, 2 - cheered on in glee as Ireland wowed to a 40-29 win.

But it was a split household for the Ducketts, with Kiwi dad Mike watching on in horror.

"I am absolutely delighted with the result," said Amy Duckett.

"Ireland is an important part of my heritage and I have always supported them against the All Blacks.

"When I lived back in Ireland I remember staying up really late with my dad to watch whenever the two teams met.

"I'm certainly the top dog in the house at the moment. Mike wasn't too pleased but [there's a ] a silver lining: Ireland are the best team for his beloved All Blacks to lose to."

The mum of two admitted she was "surprised" about the outcome of the thrilling match after the All Blacks set a world record for consecutive tier one wins against the Wallabies at Eden Park two weeks ago.

But she said she would savour the sensational Soldier Field victory by the Irish infantry because it would do world rugby - and ultimately the All Blacks - "the world of good".

"Certainly Ireland were viewed as the underdogs, what an amazing run the All Blacks have been on," she said.

"But that is why it's such a good result, it's better to have unpredictable games and more competition in the game."