Local Focus: Which party has economic credibility on the East Coast?

In this Local Focus video, we asked three candidates in the East Coast electorate what gives their party credibility to lead New Zealand out of a recession.

"When we had the global financial crisis, it was the National Party that got us out of that and I believe that once again, with the leadership of Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee, we have a strong team to lead us out of this economic recession," said National candidate Tania Tapsell.



Green Party candidate Meredith Akuhata-Brown said the Greens bring a mix of "intelligent minds and scientific heads".

"We've also got everyday people from the grassroots who have lived experience. All those capabilities are in the mix."