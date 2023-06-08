Black Ferns and Chiefs Manawa star Luka Connor talks to the Rotorua Girls' High rugby team.

Black Ferns and Chiefs Manawa player Luka Connor is optimistic about the future of women’s rugby after spending a day with Rotorua Girls’ High.

“The future is huge and they probably don’t realise how it’s going to be awesome in the coming years.”

Rotorua Girls’ High was one of eight secondary school teams selected to take part in the 2degrees Womentorship programme, giving female players a glimpse into life as a professional athlete.

Teacher Meriana Tamati leads the school’s rugby programme and nominated the team for the unique experience.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for our girls.

“We don’t have access to this kind of opportunity often and the girls seeing some Super Rugby and professional female rugby players in their element might just influence them to want to become something more and make something more of themselves,” she said.

Luka Connor grew up in Ōpōtiki and knows first hand what it takes to go from a small provincial town to the top of the game.

She said these types of programmes can have a real impact on the upcoming generation of aspiring players: “For younger girls there are more competitions now. For these girls to experience it and see if they like it, is huge.

“Pretty much throughout the country, there’s women’s rugby teams or secondary school teams they can play in.”

Connor was impressed with the skills and attitudes displayed by the Rotorua Girls’ High players.

“It’s the first time they’ve probably sat down and thought about what they want to be in life and to hear a few girls saying they want to go down the path of being a professional rugby player is really exciting.”

Millie Simpkins, co-captain of the Rotorua Girls’ High team, said the chance to train alongside professional rugby players was inspirational.

Her biggest take away from the programme was to “just chase your dreams and just work hard”.

Co-captain Tawa Ashby said there were plenty of lessons learned off the field too.

“I think one of the main things that I’ll take away from this would be leadership skills, like just watching some of the Chiefs women and how they take the groups.”

Tamati said seeing the girls meet their idols was “mind-blowing”.