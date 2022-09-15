Local Focus: Rawiri Te Kowhai on Candidate Camera

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Te Kowhai's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Rawiri Te Kowhai is running for a seat on Rotorua's general ward council under the Rotorua Residents and Ratepayers Association (RDRR) banner.

In 2020 he stood as a candidate in the general election for the NZ Outdoors and Freedom Party in the Waiariki electorate.

Speaking about issues ahead of the local body elections, Te Kowhai said the homelessness situation on Fenton Street was the region's biggest challenge.

If elected, Te Kowhai would look at changing the bylaws to allow people to build more homes on land they own.

"I think that's part of the hold-up of a lot of the housing crisis we're having," he said.

Te Kowhai said he was against Three Waters reform and did not like the term co-governance.

When asked how council can help limit the effects of climate change, Te Kowhai said, "I don't believe there is a climate change".

When asked why he doesn't believe in climate change, he said, "I'm attuned to the environment and the environment is telling me there is no climate change … things are just changing".

Te Kowhai attended anti-government protests in Wellington after leaving his job when he refused to be vaccinated.