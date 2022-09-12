Local Focus: Raj Kumar on Candidate Camera

Kumar throws his hat in the ring for mayoralty.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kumar's views on Rotorua's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

Springfield Superette owner Raj Kumar was first voted on to council in 2016 and has decided now is the time to run for mayor.

On co-governance for council, Kumar said it was generally misunderstood by the public but he thought it "an equal opportunity" for Rotorua.

"I think co-governance means we will consult properly and then there will be no technicalities that are left out," he said.

On the issue of motels being used for emergency housing, Kumar said it was an opportunity for motel owners to make money but "the Government should have looked at other avenues".

Kumar, who says his views currently best align with the National Party's, said he was also against the Three Waters proposal and has attended local protests against it.

"I'm totally against Three Waters. I always have been. I'm not changing my tune."