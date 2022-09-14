Local Focus: Lani Kereopa on Candidate Camera

Housing intensification in Māori communities a concern for candidate Lani Kereopa.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kereopa's views on the region's biggest issues such as food security, emergency housing, and climate change, along with some less important quickfire questions.

Until the Māori ward came along, Lani Kereopa never considered standing for council.

But raising awareness of housing intensification and its effects on Māori communities are her top priorities as a Māori ward candidate.

"The dumping of a whole lot of social issues into Māori communities is going to impact our Māori communities and we don't have a voice," she said when asked about the biggest issue ahead of the elections this month.

"We're not recognised as anything more than low socio-economic suburbs."

Kereopa said that the co-governance structure of the past has been eroded over time, and "we're still waiting for that balance to be restored".

Co-governance "is not a new thing for us. We're just asking for the restoration of what was planned when we gifted the lands for this city," said Kereopa.