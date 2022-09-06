Local Focus: Kaya Sparke on Candidate Camera

Community and climate top general candidate Kaya Sparke’s list of priorities.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Kaya Sparke's views on the region's biggest issues including green spaces, housing, poverty and climate change ... and our less important quickfire questions

Housing is "undoubtedly" the big local issue for Rotorua general ward candidate Kaya Sparke.

"Whether that be the crisis on Fenton St or people not being able to find rentals – council can do many things," she said.

In this Local Focus interview, Sparke said she was "100 per cent for" co-governance but was "on the fence" regarding Three Waters.

In the face of rising living costs, Spake said a rates freeze should be considered.

"I don't think that it's feasible in a cost-of-living crisis to continue raising rates," she said.

When asked what services should be cut in order to reduce rates, Sparke said "we don't need to lose" any services.

"We can look at the way things are done and make changes so we can do both at the same time."