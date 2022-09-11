Local Focus: Kariana Black on Candidate Camera

One Party co-founder and Voices for Freedom member runs for Rotorua’s general ward.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Black's views on the cost of living, climate change and her affiliation to the Voices for Freedom group, and our less-important quickfire questions

Shortage of housing is the big issue for One Party co-leader and general ward candidate Kariana Black.

Kariana Black, also known as Karri-Ann Vercoe, is co-leader of the One Party and running for a seat in Rotorua's general ward.

She says she is not an anti-vaxxer, although she says she is "pro-choice" and attended the Parliamentary protests earlier this year.

"As an educator, we teach our students to be critical thinkers, not only who wrote it but what is their motivation."

Black's Facebook page includes posts peddling conspiracy theories including posts denying Covid and climate change.

Black is for co-governance, saying it's "something that should have happened from the very beginning as our inception as a nation" but is against Three Waters, saying local assets "should be kept in local hands".

"Stop increasing rates" is Black's suggestion of what council can do in the face of rising living costs.

When asked what council services should be cut to allow that to happen, Black pointed to "beautification projects".