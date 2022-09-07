Local Focus: Fletcher Tabuteau on Candidate Camera

Former NZ First MP turns his attention to local body politics and the race for mayoralty.

If elected mayor, former NZ First MP Fletcher Tabuteau said he would "actively seek to appeal the Māori wards that have been recently introduced".

"We don't need wards in Rotorua," he said.

On motels being used for emergency housing for the next five years, Tabuteau said he was for it, but "they don't all need to be on Fenton Street".

He also said "we don't need as many people from out of town living here in Rotorua". And if voted mayor he hopes to "fix the situation" within five years.

Tabuteau also revealed his favourite meal is his wife's New York-style cheesecake.