Rotorua's Shaun and Alia Branson have turned their passion for BBQ into careers. Video / Mead Norton

Shaun and Alia Branson, like so many other Kiwis, used the Covid lockdowns to re-evaluate what they wanted out of life.

They wanted to share their love of barbecue with more than just friends and family. After winning a few barbecue competitions, they took the plunge and started their own catering business, Black Label BBQ.

The couple also won the TVNZ reality cooking show Cooks on Fire.

Alia put her horticultural skills to work and created a “food forest” in their backyard. Once her supply of fresh produce is more established, Alia hopes to incorporate it into their catering business.

Paul Croucher, of Rotorua’s Croucher Brewery, was an early sponsor of their cooking venture: “They’ve taken barbecue to a whole different level and they’ve taken meat to a level I didn’t even know it could go to.”

The pair cater for private events, but are looking for a permanent venue to set up in. They’ve also launched a YouTube channel where they plan to share cooking and gardening tips as the business grows.



