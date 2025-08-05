“We have more nominations than we received in 2022 and I really applaud everyone who made the call to put themselves out there,” Groom said.

Voting opens on September 9 for enrolled voters and closes at noon on October 11, with preliminary results expected soon after.

Rotorua constituency (2 vacancies)

Roana Bennett

With 40 years’ leadership and business experience, Roana Bennett said she will protect Rotorua’s water, support sustainable businesses, and keep rates fair.

She highlighted her proven skills in tackling climate and energy issues, balancing environmental protection with economic growth for our community’s future.

Nick Chater

A lifelong Rotorua resident with nine years on the Lakes Community Board, Nick Chater said he will prioritise climate resilience and environmental protection.

By strengthening ties with local groups and councils, he hoped to drive “fresh thinking” to meet today’s environmental and community challenges.

Tamati Coffey

Tamati Coffey said that Rotorua is his home, where he is raising his children. He has previously served as a Labour Party MP.

Coffey pledged to work hard to protect Rotorua’s lakes, strengthen communities and address climate challenges, saying he brings experience, strong relationships and a proven track record.

Anna Grayling (nee Heap)

Anna Grayling has over 20 years in land and water management. She said she will ensure Rotorua’s interests are strong at the regional level.

With a focus on improving co-ordination between councils, she believed she can offer the expertise to deliver strategic, practical solutions for our environment and community.

Rose Hiha-Agnew

Rose Hiha-Agnew said that with rising rates and mounting pressures, councils must innovate to stay sustainable.

She supports a five-year fixed rates cap to provide certainty. As a Rotorua resident and community leader, she said she is committed to protecting both people and place.

Raj Kumar

Raj Kumar served as a Rotorua Lakes councillor from 2016 to 2022.

After a three-year break, he said he is rejuvenated and ready to “fight for the continued growth and development of our city”.

Kumar said he’s focused on securing a fair share of regional rates and ensuring the city thrives through active engagement, consultation and delivering tangible results.

Stuart McManaway

A Bay of Plenty local and “hands-on engineer”, Stuart McManaway has mentored youth and ex-offenders to find pride through honest work.

McManaway said he is committed to accountable decision-making and being a genuine voice that truly reflects Rotorua’s everyday people.

Jude Pani

With experience from community boards to regional council roles, Jude Pani said she understands local government from both ratepayer and senior staff views.

Pani pledged to support collaborative, community-driven solutions, strong environmental values and to guide Rotorua through significant local government changes.

Lyall Thurston

“Experience counts,” Lyall Thurston said. He promised to be strong on action, advocacy and community engagement.

Raised and educated in Rotorua, he has championed initiatives that empower locals and said he is dedicated to science-based solutions for climate, water quality, biosecurity, flood protection and geothermal sustainability.

Brett Wilson

“I believe Rotorua needs someone who will stand up for the region,” Brett Wilson said.

With 20 years in business and governance, he believed he can offer practical, balanced insight, science-based decisions addressing flood risks, lake management and transport issues while balancing environmental protection with the city’s economic and social needs.

Daryn Bean – No photo or information provided.

Ōkūrei Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Cyrus Tauahika Hingston

Cyrus Tauahika Hingston’s experience in the taiao (natural resources) space included water quality monitoring and lake research, facilitating taiao wānanga (workshops) and protecting the environment from pests and bio-security incursions, such as wallabies.

Hingston said he had seen how “iwi leadership and deep relationships can transform outcomes”.

He said decisions about land and water must reflect local knowledge, with strategy driven by positive relationships with whānau, hapū, iwi and the community working together.

Allan Iwi Te Whau

Allan Iwi Te Whau said he was guided by “mokopuna [grandchildren] decisions” and Māori Christian values of care, support and aroha (love).

With an emphasis on cultural integrity and action-oriented leadership with grassroots experience across health, social, environmental and local sectors, he was committed to accessibility and approachability, prioritising cultural safety, community trust, and accountable decision-making.

He said he aimed to honour traditions while effectively representing all constituents.

Te Taru White

Te Taru White said he was seeking a third term on the regional council to “serve our people, culture and place, as I have done for the past 38 years”.

He hoped to shape a better future for Rotorua’s mokopuna and protect the region’s taiao while living up to traditional values.

White’s top priorities would be climate change, being prepared, the environment, fresh water and genuine partnerships that honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Who’s running in the rest of the region

Western Bay of Plenty constituency (2 vacancies)

Cathi Barker

Neil Parker

John Scrimgeour

Ken Shirley

Tauranga constituency (5 vacancies)

Shelley Archibald

Vanessa Charman-Moore

Stuart Crosby

Glenn Dougal

Kate Graeme

Caitlin Grattan

Murray Guy

Daniel Harvey

Ash Hillis

Annika Lane

Kat Macmillan

Tim Maltby

Clinton Naude

Douglas Owens

Ron Scott

Derek Stembridge

Andrew Von Dadelszen

Mark Wassung

Eastern Bay of Plenty constituency (2 vacancies)

Malcolm Campbell

Adrian Gault

Jessica Sneha Gray

Sarah Van Der Boom

Mauao Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Matemoana McDonald

Paora Stanley

Ange Webster

Kōhi Māori constituency (1 vacancy)

Karamea (Chris) Insley

Mawera Karetai

Ngapera Rangiaho

Jackie Te Amo-Te Kurapa

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.