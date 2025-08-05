Rotorua's Bay of Plenty Regional Council building. Photo / Laura Smith
A total of 47 candidates have put their names forward for the 14 Bay of Plenty Regional Council seats available at this year’s local body elections.
Rotorua constituency voters have 11 options to choose from to fill two vacancies, with three contenders for the Ōkūrei Māori seat.
The council’s governancemanager, Steve Groom, said in a statement he was pleased with the number and diversity of nominations, and that there would be an election in each of the regional council constituencies.
Pani pledged to support collaborative, community-driven solutions, strong environmental values and to guide Rotorua through significant local government changes.
Lyall Thurston
“Experience counts,” Lyall Thurston said. He promised to be strong on action, advocacy and community engagement.
Raised and educated in Rotorua, he has championed initiatives that empower locals and said he is dedicated to science-based solutions for climate, water quality, biosecurity, flood protection and geothermal sustainability.
Brett Wilson
“I believe Rotorua needs someone who will stand up for the region,” Brett Wilson said.
With 20 years in business and governance, he believed he can offer practical, balanced insight, science-based decisions addressing flood risks, lake management and transport issues while balancing environmental protection with the city’s economic and social needs.
Daryn Bean – No photo or information provided.
Ōkūrei Māori constituency (1 vacancy)
Cyrus Tauahika Hingston
Cyrus Tauahika Hingston’s experience in the taiao (natural resources) space included water quality monitoring and lake research, facilitating taiao wānanga (workshops) and protecting the environment from pests and bio-security incursions, such as wallabies.
Hingston said he had seen how “iwi leadership and deep relationships can transform outcomes”.
He said decisions about land and water must reflect local knowledge, with strategy driven by positive relationships with whānau, hapū, iwi and the community working together.
Allan Iwi Te Whau said he was guided by “mokopuna [grandchildren] decisions” and Māori Christian values of care, support and aroha (love).
With an emphasis on cultural integrity and action-oriented leadership with grassroots experience across health, social, environmental and local sectors, he was committed to accessibility and approachability, prioritising cultural safety, community trust, and accountable decision-making.
He said he aimed to honour traditions while effectively representing all constituents.
Te Taru White
Te Taru White said he was seeking a third term on the regional council to “serve our people, culture and place, as I have done for the past 38 years”.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.