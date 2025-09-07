Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Where Rotorua candidates stand on Māori wards

Mathew Nash
By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
5 mins to read

The 2021 meeting of Rotorua Lakes Council that implemented Māori wards. Photo / Laura Smith

The 2021 meeting of Rotorua Lakes Council that implemented Māori wards. Photo / Laura Smith

The majority of Rotorua’s local election councillor candidates support Māori wards, but doubts remain among some over their suitability for Rotorua.

Rotorua residents will vote in a binding poll for the future of its three-member Māori ward alongside local elections, with voting opening tomorrow.

Rotorua introduced a Māori ward for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save