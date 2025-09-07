She acknowledged issues with removing council-led representation reviews and low voter turnout potentially leading to a “decision that a minority” have made.
Jenny Chapman said she supported “authentic” Māori representation provided it enhanced decision-making, diversified perspectives and strengthened relationships instead of “creating division”.
Richard Collins backed Māori wards if they boosted participation in voting.
“I believe in equal opportunity and democracy,” he said. “But we need good-quality candidates.”
Ryan Gray said he supported Māori participation in decision-making and said the wards should remain until representation is reviewed to “decide the fairest, most effective way” to ensure all are represented across Rotorua.
He raised a concern Rotorua’s Māori ward could result in fewer Māori councillors – one shared by Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong, Brendan Davis and Jared Adams.
“Rotorua has been fortunate to have had good Māori representation on council regardless of wards,” said Kai Fong.
Davis supported wards but said Rotorua already had “fair and equal” representation of Māori without them.
“Rotorua never had trouble with this prior to the establishment of Māori wards,” said Adams, who said he supported the best mathematical solution, and that public consultation should have occurred earlier.
Gregg Brown said the “community will decide” and that he supported “embedding Te Arawa representation” but respected some residents felt their voting power was limited by enrolment to specific wards.
Reynold Macpherson and Robert Lee were not in favour.
MacPherson said initial support for Māori wards had eroded.
Should the electorate endorse retention, the Māori ward will remain in place through the 2028 and 2031 elections. If rejected, it will be disestablished after the upcoming council term in 2028.
Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.
- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.