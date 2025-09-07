The continuation of Rotorua’s Māori ward had universal approval from those looking to occupy its three seats come October.

“I do support Māori wards,” said ward councillor Trevor Maxwell. He called the binding poll “unfair and undemocratic” and urged high voter turnout to push back on “misinformation”.

Rotorua Lakes councillor Trevor Maxwell. Photo / Andrew Warner

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait said the wards “add value” across local government. She believed not having Māori at the “decision table” was “no longer acceptable”.

Te Rika Temara-Benfel said Māori wards strengthen tangata whenua voices and ensure Te Tiriti o Waitangi can be “honoured and brought to life” locally.

Harina Rupapera believed Te Tiriti has “not been honoured” effectively, removing a Māori voice from “governing their own lands”.

“Removing the Māori wards will do everyone a disservice,” said Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith.

He said wards uphold rangatiratanga (self-determination) and equity and would enable inclusive, future-focused decision-making.

Most general ward and mayoral candidates for October’s election also supported the retention of Māori wards.

Don Paterson, running for mayor and councillor, said the current model had “proven effective” and ensured “stronger representation” while giving Māori communities a voice at the table.

“It deserves to be retained so it can deliver on its potential for genuine, balanced, and inclusive local governance,” he said.

Rotorua councillor Don Paterson. Photo / Laura Smith

Ben Sandford, Philly Angus, Rahul Sethi, Mariana Morrison, Mathew Doidge and Frank Grapl took similar positions.

“Rotorua is a bicultural city with Te Arawa deeply interwoven into its identity, our history, our economy and our community,” said Sandford.

He wanted Rotorua Māori to have a “direct voice” in making democracy more inclusive, respectful and delivering better outcomes for all.

“I support and value iwi engagement and decision-making for our city,” said Angus, hoping October’s referendum could entice more voters to the polls.

Sethi said Māori wards “ensure fair representation” and honour the Treaty of Waitangi, a view also shared by Morrison.

Shakaina Fraser, standing for mayor and ward, said Rotorua needed “involvement from all people” including “Waka Te Arawa”.

“They strengthen co-governance and reflect our vision of a bilingual city,” she said.

Doidge said Māori wards were a “uniquely local solution” to recognising indigenous rights to self-determination embodied in international human rights law.

Grapl said “partnership is important” and he wanted Māori wards given time to reach their “full potential”, saying he would not back them if they made no “positive difference”.

Current Mayor Tania Tapsell, who was seeking re-election as mayor, said she “supports the retention” of the current Māori ward system in Rotorua.

She acknowledged issues with removing council-led representation reviews and low voter turnout potentially leading to a “decision that a minority” have made.

Jenny Chapman said she supported “authentic” Māori representation provided it enhanced decision-making, diversified perspectives and strengthened relationships instead of “creating division”.

Richard Collins backed Māori wards if they boosted participation in voting.

“I believe in equal opportunity and democracy,” he said. “But we need good-quality candidates.”

Ryan Gray said he supported Māori participation in decision-making and said the wards should remain until representation is reviewed to “decide the fairest, most effective way” to ensure all are represented across Rotorua.

He raised a concern Rotorua’s Māori ward could result in fewer Māori councillors – one shared by Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong, Brendan Davis and Jared Adams.

Rotorua Deputy Mayor Sandra Kai Fong. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Rotorua has been fortunate to have had good Māori representation on council regardless of wards,” said Kai Fong.

Davis supported wards but said Rotorua already had “fair and equal” representation of Māori without them.

“Rotorua never had trouble with this prior to the establishment of Māori wards,” said Adams, who said he supported the best mathematical solution, and that public consultation should have occurred earlier.

Gregg Brown said the “community will decide” and that he supported “embedding Te Arawa representation” but respected some residents felt their voting power was limited by enrolment to specific wards.

Reynold Macpherson and Robert Lee were not in favour.

Reynold Macpherson. Photo / Andrew Warner

MacPherson said initial support for Māori wards had eroded.

“Co-governance proposals have tried to use Māori wards to undermine democracy,” he said.

Lee, who is also standing for mayor, said Māori wards restrict options for voters.

“I don’t think the addition of the Māori ward last term was an improvement.”

He also felt it made Māori ward councillors “only democratically accountable” to Māori roll voters.

“They should be accountable to the whole district,” he said.

Haehaetu Barrett, Conan O’Brien, Jason Monahan, Pam Neilson, Neville Raethel, Fisher Wang and Rawiri Waru were approached for comment.

Should the electorate endorse retention, the Māori ward will remain in place through the 2028 and 2031 elections. If rejected, it will be disestablished after the upcoming council term in 2028.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.