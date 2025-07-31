The result improved on the previous three local elections and was above the national average of 41.5%. But it still meant fewer than half of eligible voters had their say.

Reaching the 50% milestone is now the target, something only 20 of the 65 councils managed in 2022.

Council chief executive Andrew Moraes admitted it was “an ambitious target” but said it was vital.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Andrew Moraes. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Hitting 50% would buck national and international trends,” Moraes said.

“Rotorua is the 14th biggest council in the country. If we achieve a big turnout, it is good not just for us but for the sector, showing people are engaged with our work.”

He acknowledged the goal may be “quite challenging”, with incumbent mayor Tania Tapsell seeking re-election and removing the attraction of a guaranteed new council leader.

Moraes released the council’s pre-election report much earlier than usual and has been taking his message to marae, community groups and resident organisations across the district.

“Look, I have not set the target based on past trends,” he said. “I just want improvement. It is up to the people to vote.”

Rotorua voter turnout was above the national average in 2022. Photo / Supplied

The pre-election report outlines the major challenges facing the next council, including rates affordability, funding of public facilities, tourism infrastructure, sports fields, revitalisation of the central business district, and water reforms, alongside navigating new planning laws.

Major projects already under way or planned include the museum restoration, wastewater and sewerage upgrades, organic waste collection, and stormwater works.

Moraes said the election was a “huge opportunity” for the public to make a “positive difference” in their community.

“I am building an organisation focused on delivering what the public wants,” he said.

“If voters choose the representatives they want to set the direction, I will ensure the next council can deliver on their priorities. That is my promise to the people of the district.”

To vote, residents must enrol. Electoral Commission data shows about 89% of eligible Rotorua voters are currently enrolled, slightly above the national figure of 88.62%.

August 1 is the final day to enrol to receive voting papers by mail. After that, voters will need to contact the council for alternative options. Overall enrolments close October 10. Voting runs from September 9 until noon on October 11.

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.