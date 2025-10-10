Final results are not officially declared until later in October, after all special votes have been counted.

Residents have voted for one mayor, six general ward councillors and three Māori ward councillors, while incumbent Karen Barker will be elected unopposed in the rural ward.

Voting also took place for the four-seat Rotorua Rural Community Board, but a byelection is required for the Rotorua Lakes Community Board.

The future of Rotorua’s Māori ward will also be decided by a binding poll alongside the candidate voting.

Race for mayor

Five candidates have battled it out for Rotorua’s mayoral seat in what has been a sometimes dramatic and fractious campaign.

Incumbent Tania Tapsell faces a challenge from two current councillors in Robert Lee and Don Paterson, and from newcomers Haehaetu Barrett and Takeina Fraser.

Three of the Rotorua mayoral candidates Don Paterson, Robert Lee and Tania Tapsell. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

Tapsell, Lee and Paterson, in particular, have been prominent across campaigning, each appearing at several candidate events.

Tapsell has been openly critical of her rival Lee, admitting she hopes he fails in his leadership tilt and loses his council seat after comments he made at a Rainbow pride candidate event.

Lee has been critical of the council he wishes to lead after it had his campaign video pulled from YouTube over a copyright claim.

The Great Rotorua Debate at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Mayoral candidates Robert Lee (left), Haehaetu Barrett and Tania Tapsell. Photo / Mathew Nash

Barrett’s campaign has been dogged by ill health. The former Lifewise chief executive initially pulled out of campaigning as a result, only to return to the running.

Meanwhile, Fraser’s bid started with confusion over her name and included a court appearance for driving while disqualified.

General ward

All six current councillors – Sandra Kai Fong, Gregg Brown, Lee, Conan O’Brien, Paterson and Fisher Wang – are hoping for re-election.

A total of 22 candidates put their name in the hat for the general ward, including former mayoral candidate and winter Olympian Ben Sandford, ex-councillor Reynold MacPherson and local mountain biking figure Philly Angus.

General ward candidates

Jared Adams

Philly Angus

Gregg Brown

Jenny Chapman

Richard Collins

Brendan Davis

Mathew Doidge

Shakaina Fraser

Frank Grapl

Ryan Gray

Sandra Kai Fong

Robert Lee

Reynold MacPherson

Jason Monahan

Mariana Morrison

Pam Neilson

Conan O’Brien

Don Paterson

Neville Raethel

Ben Sandford

Rahul Sethi

Fisher Wang

Māori ward

One new Māori ward councillor is guaranteed as councillor Lani Kereopa decided not to run again in 2025.

If councillor Trevor Maxwell is re-elected, he will take the outright record of New Zealand’s longest-ever serving councillor.

Māori ward candidates

Trevor Maxwell

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Harina Rinaha Rupapera

Te Whatanui Skipwith

Te Rika Temara-Benfell

Rawiri Waru

Rural ward

Karen Barker elected unopposed.

Rural Community Board candidates

Rachel Bidois

Rachel Clark

Karen Forlong

Colin Guyton

Tina Marshall

Tina Rose

Lakes Community Board

A byelection is required as only three candidates came forward for the four positions.

Two new candidates will be needed as long-standing chairman Phill Thomass, who was seeking re-election, died last month.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council

A total of 47 candidates put their names forward for the 14 Bay of Plenty Regional Council seats available at this year’s local body elections.

Rotorua constituency voters have 11 options to choose from to fill two vacancies, with three contenders for the one Ōkūrei Māori seat.

Rotorua constituency

Daryn Bean

Roana Bennett

Nick Chater

Tamati Coffey

Anna Grayling

Rose Hiha-Agnew

Raj Kumar

Stuart McManaway

Jude Pani

Lyall Thurston

Brett Wilson

Ōkūrei Māori constituency

Cyrus Tauahika Hingston

Allan Iwi Te Whau

Te Taru White

Mathew Nash is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. He has previously written for SunLive, been a regular contributor to RNZ and was a football reporter in the UK for eight years.

– LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.