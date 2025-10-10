Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Local elections 2025: Rotorua results and election day news

Mathew Nash
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Voting has closed in the 2025 local elections. Photo / Andrew Warner

Voting has closed in the 2025 local elections. Photo / Andrew Warner

Voting has closed in Rotorua’s local elections for 2025 and voters will soon get the first indications of who will be their leaders in the next triennium.

Voting papers dropped off on Saturday morning are still being sent to the electoral officer and are yet to be counted.

Progress

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save