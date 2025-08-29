Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Rotorua mayoral candidates Tapsell, Paterson and Lee address business chamber event

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Rotorua mayoral candidates Don Paterson (left), Robert Lee and Tania Tapsell. Photo / Michelle Cutelli

The race to become Rotorua’s next mayor picked up this week with candidates participating in the first debate ahead of October’s elections.

Incumbent Tania Tapsell enjoyed the biggest audience support at the 2025 Mayoral Forum event on Thursday night, hosted by Rotorua Business Chamber and open to the public.

