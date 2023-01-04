Progress is made at the new sports facility at Tūrangitukua Park, Tūrangi. Photo / Supplied

Livingstone Building — the team doing the mahi at Tūrangitukua Park — has been dealing with four seasons in a day, but is still making great progress on the new sports facility project in Tūrangi.

The roof is now on and Livingstone was hoping to have all exterior doors and windows in before Christmas, with the interior finishing and fit-out to follow in the new year.

The team is working hard to ensure the facility is open for the start of the 2023 winter sports season. Local artists Te Maari and Mikaere Gardiner and carver Te Ururangi Rowe have been engaged to complete cultural elements of the design.

“This will give the building real character and make it something unique to our local community, so thanks to them and to landowners Ngati Turangitukua Charitable Trust who are partnering with council on this project,” a spokesperson for Livingstone Building says.

They will also be upgrading the perimeter fencing and installing new floodlights around the training and No. 1 fields in the coming months.