False Heights is the prelude to the four international acts taking to the stage at the Taupō Summer Concert on February 4, 2023. Photo / Supplied

False Heights is the prelude to the four international acts taking to the stage at the Taupō Summer Concert on February 4, 2023. Photo / Supplied

Local band False Heights is the prelude to the four international acts taking to the stage at the Taupo Summer Concert on February 4, Waitangi weekend.

Organisers have already confirmed a dazzling line-up including ZZ Top, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Stone Temple Pilots and The Angels, however it has become a tradition to open with a local band.

Taupō based duo False Heights have been writing infectious bops since they started jamming in 2016.

United by a mutual love for storytelling and their eclectic tastes in music, April and Ashley Pirie co-create an adventurous sound and deliver high-energy performances.

Deriving their name from a T-shirt slogan and the suburb they once lived in, False Heights came about through an inside joke that they were the 'typical' low rent musicians living in a nice street.

Influenced by an array of artists (Jimmy Eat World, Sigrid, The Cranberries, Bring Me The Horizon), the duo's upcoming EP release in spring 2022 boasts elements of rock, punk, reggae and a huge helping of unapologetic 'mainstream' pop.

False Heights is the prelude to the four international acts taking to the stage at the Taupō Summer Concert on February 4, 2023. Photo / Supplied

False Heights' newest artistic leap retains all the charm of its debut release while boldly exploring new territory, and this summer they are ready to win the hearts of audiences everywhere - bringing their uplifting sound to a world sorely in need of optimism.

"False Heights are incredibly honoured to be a part of the Taupō Summer Concert in 2023.

"We are following in the footsteps of other prestigious local acts, and to share the stage with some of the greatest bands of all time, who are hugely influential in all of our lives, is a dream come true.

"The Taupō Summer Concert is one of a kind, and we cannot wait to join you all for a high energy, entertaining day, so be ready to get your dancing shoes on, we sure will be," Ash says.

Greenstone Entertainment CEO Amanda Calvert says it is a long-standing tradition to showcase local, up and coming talent at their shows, giving them an opportunity to perform in front of tens of thousands of people.

People can still book tickets now at: www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz

A limited number of local tickets are also available by visiting Taupō, Turangi or Mangakino Customer & Visitor Centres or My Music Taupō.