Police were called to the scene near Mangakino about 12.45pm. Photo / NZME

Livestock have been injured after a truck rolled in the Waikato this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Waipapa Rd, near Mangakino, about 12.45pm.

A truck carrying livestock was on its side and there were reports some livestock had been injured, she said.

No people have been injured.

A vet has been called and police inquiries were ongoing.