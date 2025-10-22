Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Live: Thousands rally in Rotorua as unions stage nationwide pay strike

Rotorua Daily Post
4 mins to read

Westbrook School teachers strike outside their Malfroy Rd school.

Westbrook School teachers strike outside their Malfroy Rd school.

  • Hundreds of workers joined the nationwide multi-union mega-strike at Rotorua’s Village Green.
  • Most Rotorua schools are closed as teachers and healthcare workers strike for better pay and conditions.
  • The strike, involving up to 100,000 people, is the largest labour action in 40 years.

Hundreds of workers have descended on Rotorua’s Village Green joining the nationwide multi-union mega-strike.

Most Rotorua schools are closed today as primary and secondary teachers and support staff along with nurses, midwives, Allied Health staff and other healthcare workers walk off the job to fight for better pay and conditions,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save