Westbrook School teachers strike outside their Malfroy Rd school.
Hundreds of workers joined the nationwide multi-union mega-strike at Rotorua’s Village Green.
Most Rotorua schools are closed as teachers and healthcare workers strike for better pay and conditions.
The strike, involving up to 100,000 people, is the largest labour action in 40 years.
New Zealand Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff said the strike action was in response to a centralised Government strategy to hold down wages below inflation and to cut resources to the public service.
“We regret even more that the strike appears to be politically motivated by the unions. What else could possibly explain that in early October, when we were trying to negotiate with the secondary teachers’ union, the number one item on their agenda for a meeting with Education Minister Erica Stanford was Palestine,” Collins wrote.
“Palestine. Not terms and conditions. Not student achievement. Not the new curriculum. Palestine. That’s not what students or parents should expect.”
She said the Government had acted in good faith and met with unions’ demands for pay increases in line with inflation.
It valued “all public sector employees” but had a responsibility to manage the country’s finances carefully, especially when “money is tight”, she said.
“It is only unions who want strikes. We ask, once again, for them to come to the table. That is the place to talk and to bargain.”