A group of 16 teddies and other toys had a sleepover at the Rotorua Library. Photo / Supplied

There were giggles and gasps on Tuesday as children found out what mischief their teddies got up to during a sleepover at the Rotorua Library.

The library held a Teddy’s Day Out as part of its school holiday programme, with families and their beloved teddies gathering at the library for stories, music and dancing.

There was a range of teddies joining in the festivities, along with tigers, monkeys, dogs, lions, elephants and dinosaurs.

A group of 16 toys stayed at the Rotorua Library on Monday night and all their antics were caught in photos which were displayed in a slideshow.

Some of the antics included cutting up lots of paper, being chased by the security guard, hanging off things, and driving a tractor over a shelf of books.

Teddy antics included driving a tractor over books. Photo / Supplied

Ted Horgan, 2, was at the Teddy’s Day Out with his father, toy Tiger named Tigey, and toy dog named Poops.

Tigey was one of the toys that spent the night at the library and was one of the mischievous ones driving the tractor on a bookshelf.

Ted is very into tractors and was excited to see Tigey driving one.

Rotorua Library has held a range of activities over the April school holidays, such as coding, board games, making plastic egg parachutes, a 3D/4D printing workshop, making a movie using stop motion animation, joining DoC to make a tracking tunnel to track down pests, paper mosaics and Lego.

Ted Horgan, 2, at the Teddy's Day Out with his toys Tigey and Poops. Photo / Shauni James





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



