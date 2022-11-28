Letters to the editor: Worse to come for struggling families

One reader cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables in Australia compared to here. Photo / NZME

One reader cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables in Australia compared to here. Photo / NZME

I’ve just been to the Gold Coast in Australia.

I cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables there compared to here.

Here are a couple of examples: a tray of mango (15) for $20 - not $10 each here. A tray of blueberries, 12 small punnets for $15, not $6.49 each here in New Zealand, vegetables are way cheaper.

What the heck has happened to this country, besides petrol, the price of housing, etcetera?

No wonder families cannot survive and believe me next year will be worse.

Successive governments have sold us down the toilet with huge compliance and tax costs to small businesses and the average person.

On top of that our town has been turned into the place to be if you want a handout, not a hand-up.

Good luck to the next generation.

(Abridged)

Perry Bell

Rotorua

Go, Tania

I watched our new mayor Tania Tapsell on the AM show on television. She came across in a professional and informed manner concerning the blight of the homeless here and the effects on Rotorua.

I say go Tania you have my, and I’m sure many citizens of this once proud city’s support.

(Abridged)

Andy Watson

Rotorua

What’s next?

The cost of living crisis is beginning to bite even harder and I really wonder what this government will do next to relieve these price pressures.

Repeatedly Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Minister of Finance, Grant Robertson, have stated that the Government has increased the minimum wage, introduced free lunches into more schools, increased family tax credits, provided free public transport, increased benefits, supported the energy payment and reduced fuel taxes as a way of saying that they are listening to Kiwi’s financial pressures.

But the problem now, of course, is that these measures have already been introduced and people have already benefitted from these various government-provided payments along with, if in employment, wage increases etc but massive financial pressures continue to be applied, so what next?

For people on benefits, the energy payment does not recommence until May 2023 and there is also a likelihood that the 25 cents per litre fuel [subsidy] may be reinstated in January 2023 so how are Kiwis expected to balance their future budgets in these inflationary times and what else can the Government do to assist the people, it represents, without borrowing even more money?

Mike Baker

Tauranga

WHAT DO YOU THINK? SEND A LETTER TO THE EDITOR The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

• The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz • Letters should not exceed 200 words.• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.• If possible, please email.• No noms-de-plume.• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.• Local letter writers given preference.• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.• The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz



