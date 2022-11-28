Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Worse to come for struggling families

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
One reader cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables in Australia compared to here. Photo / NZME

One reader cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables in Australia compared to here. Photo / NZME

I’ve just been to the Gold Coast in Australia.

I cannot believe the price of fruit and vegetables there compared to here.

Here are a couple of examples: a tray of mango (15) for $20

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post