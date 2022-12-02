Letters to the editor: Where are the Christmas decorations in the CBD?

An aerial view Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais - LDR

What a disappointment walking around Rotorua CBD on Wednesday. The only evidence I could see of Christmas was the large Christmas tree, at what was, the City Focus.

No Christmas decorations across the streets or window displays.

I know it’s been hard for several years largely due to Covid, impacting the lack of international tourists being able to spend time in our city. As well, we all know, there is a multitude of other factors.

From what I could see, Rotorua CBD was devoid of any Christmas cheer.

Many shops looked drab and unwelcoming. Not somewhere locals or tourists that are visiting, would want to spend time browsing, buying gifts for themselves and family to take home.

Come on those Rotorua businesses, you can do better than this.

It doesn’t take too much to create some positivity and vibrancy in your CBD. Make your shop and surroundings look attractive so people want to step inside.

I intended to do my Christmas shopping here. Instead, I’ll head elsewhere - perhaps to Taupō or Whakatāne.

Jessica Pickering

Owhata





Traffic calming measures

Again, I ask Rotorua Lakes Council to consider traffic calming measures on Koutu Rd - especially the stretch from Kawaha to Taharangi.

We’ve already had an accident this past year taking out a power pole and there are speeding vehicles every day.

Vehicles turning out of and on to Koutu can speed up and lose control putting the bus stop commuters at risk.

Please council, do something.

John Henry

Rotorua





In response to Kiri Gillespie’s editorial, Changes to police pursuit policy overdue (December 1).

Well ... surprise, surprise. A no-chase policy has led to more fleeing drivers and fewer offender apprehensions ... who would have thought. It beggars belief that Coster invoked the trial policy in the first place (a policy supported by this soft, woke government if my recollection of TV and media interviews at the time is correct).

The obvious policy and law change should be a severe mandatory additional penalty to any offender who flees the police in the first place.

- Mark G

In response to the 5.6 magnitude earthquake that struck the central North Island (News, December 1)

Maybe a warning sign. Lake Taupō is a supervolcano. There was a recent article reported by Newshub on September 24 and other media outlets that Lake Taupō volcanic activity level had been raised. Be interesting to get an update on this from GNS and what this latest large earthquake in the middle of Lake Taupō means.

- Stuart C

