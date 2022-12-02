Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Where are the Christmas decorations in the CBD?

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
An aerial view Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais - LDR

An aerial view Rotorua. Photo / Felix Desmarais - LDR

OPINION

What a disappointment walking around Rotorua CBD on Wednesday. The only evidence I could see of Christmas was the large Christmas tree, at what was, the City Focus.

No Christmas decorations across the streets

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post