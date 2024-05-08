Some motels on Fenton St are used for emergency housing. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Last year the Rotorua MP announced a National government would stop motels being used as emergency housing within two years, yet six months later the MP has power and a pay rise – but his Government’s actions are not matching his word.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development (MHUD) has said it’s planning to consent 10 emergency housing motels until the end of 2026. The Rotorua Mayor, MP, and the Associate Housing Minister say emergency housing motels will end in 2025, with the caveat “motels will be needed for a transitional period”.

No wonder people are confused. Is it 2025 or 2026? Transitional use is still use.

In my view, if the Government is serious about keeping their promise, they will instruct MHUD to end the consents by December 31, 2025.

However, if they’re not serious – they need to front up to Rotorua residents and tell us what the real plan is.

Ryan Gray

Rotorua

Congratulations Merenia

Thank you for the coverage of the remarkable speech delivered at the civic Anzac Day service by Jared Lasike, head boy of Rotorua Boys High School. I attended the ceremony, and no less inspiring to me was the speech delivered by Merenia Tapsell, head girl of Rotorua Girls’ High School.

She described the involvement of her great-grandfather, in the liberation of the French town of Le Quesnoy, only a week before the signing of the armistice.

He helped build a ladder to surmount a huge wall, and succeeded, with thousands of Anzac troops, in entering the occupied town and liberating its occupants. In her address, Merenia challenges us to use this example of outstanding courage and ingenuity to find a way “up, over and through the challenges we are facing”.

Congratulations Merenia.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

