A reader is pleased part of the Green Corridor CBD cycleway is being removed. Photo / NZME

Work has been started on the removal of part of the CBD cycleway.

Hoorah! It has always been a silent and empty mockery of reckless council spending.

And we are no longer going to fill our green spaces with state houses, but look for other solutions.

There are good things happening.

Let’s hope the trend continues.

Lesley Haddon

Rotorua





Praise for Six60 concert

We were privileged to attend the Six60 concert at the Rotorua Stadium on Saturday and enjoyed great entertainment amongst many thousands of other concertgoers.

There was a great range of people in attendance from all age groups including many young families.

Congratulations to the organisers for putting on such a great, trouble-free event. What a positive thing for Rotorua.

What a shame we didn’t get to see an article about something so positive featured within the first few pages of either Monday or Tuesday’s Rotorua Daily Post.

Kaye Aldridge

Rotorua





Population needs addressing

The world population recently exceeding 8 billion seems to have gone unnoticed, almost as if it is a non-event of no consequence.

In truth, it is a far more important issue than global warming.

We are all polluters of the environment in one way or another, and more people means more demand for resources, more industry, more agriculture, more travel, and so on.

Whilst I admire and support all of the international, national and local objectives to reduce global warming, I doubt if we will ever achieve these whilst the population continues to grow.

Reducing the population simply means fewer births. There is no other acceptable way. This will inevitably spark a new battleground, coming from human rights supporters objecting to any form of birth control.

So it is a very difficult topic, and it seems that nobody wants to raise population growth to the level of importance that it deserves.

But no matter how difficult, we must bring the population down by a significant factor.

I would like to see environmentalists raising their sights above global warming and tackling population reduction.

Whilst the results might not be seen for some time, I believe their environmental efforts would be better rewarded.

Vaughan Chetwynd

Tauranga





