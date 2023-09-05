Letters to the editor: Readers react to recent bashings of teen girls in Rotorua

The bus stop on Arawa St where a 13-year-old girl was assaulted. Photo / Laura Smith

OPINION

It’s terrible to see teens beating up other teens in front of adults and no one stepping in to stop it.

But if an adult stepped in and even touched the assailant, who would be the one taken to court? The adult, of course.

The behaviour of many children has become worse since smacking was outlawed.

Young people these days know they can’t be touched, yet they can get away with terrifying others and all they get is spoken to.

New Zealand needs tougher penalties for young offenders. They are just out of hand because they know there are no consequences for them and they can walk away from destroying others’ lives, and all they’re interested in is seeing themselves on video.

It’s going to be a long road to get back to New Zealand being a safe place.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

What is happening here?

What is happening to our once-calm community?

If someone cannot wait for a bus safely, then we have reached the pits.

No one should be subjected to this appalling behaviour.

A N Christie

Rotorua

Programme commended

Thank you for your inspiring article (July 29) describing local volunteers involved in the No One Dies Alone programme at Rotorua Hospital.

There are many reasons for the absence of friends or whānau at the bedside of a person in their dying hours.

Congratulations to those volunteers who offer their time and compassion to sit with and support patients at this critical time.

No one should die alone, and this inspiring programme is to be commended.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

