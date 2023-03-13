Letters to the editor: Praise for hospital, Te Matatini performances

Te Kapa Haka o Ngāti Whakaue performs as part of Te Arawa Te Matatini Kapa Haka groups performance at the Village Green on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

I want to praise and offer up an honour to all staff of Rotorua Hospital.

I spent 26 days in Rotorua Hospital in August and September last year and the professional service I received from all staff was exceptional.

I was taken to Tauranga for urgent radiation, and attention to my near-death experience was dedicated and exemplary. I am now undergoing chemotherapy and that division is also of a world-class standard.

I have had prostate cancer for 25 years and now have myelodysplastic syndrome.

I received treatment in Auckland until 2009 and now have had treatment in Tauranga and Rotorua. Tauranga has the most up-to-date radiation centre - Kathleen Kilgour - in New Zealand.

Yes, cases will fall through the cracks but please support, be patient and bless our staff of Rotorua Hospital.

Anthony Lipanovic

Rotorua

Te Matatini performance appreciated

Full marks for the lakefront performance by all the groups that competed in Te Matatini competitions at Auckland.

What a wonderful show to be put on for us Rotorua people.

A brilliant gesture.

The poi dancers’ precision and especially the long poi and magnificent double long poi.

What achievements!

The men with their excellent haka performances as well as the singing of the women.

So lovely.

Trevor Maxwell, hats off to you for your thoughts and thorough organisation - brilliant Trevor.

Thank you so much from all of us Rotorua people. Arohanui.

Alan Lord

Rotorua

Blue Baths need some TLC

In 1995, Rotorua District Council commissioned me to compile a history of the Blue Baths, which opened in the summer of 1931-1932.

When the council took over the Government Gardens in 1970, it sought to close and demolish the Blue Baths but Tourism Minister Warren Cooper rejected this idea.

During the construction of the Aquatic Centre, the council again sought to close the uneconomic Baths to avoid competition with the new complex, and it was proposed the building be bull-dozed.

My research revealed how strong was public reaction; with memories of learning to swim there, bathing, competing, and even courting there, residents energetically worked to save the Blue Baths.

However, many proposals came to nothing, until Jo Romanes established her successful business which ran for 22 years.

In view of the great public nostalgia for our Blue Baths, which have a New Zealand Heritage Category One listing, surely it is imperative that this fine structure be given some TLC, to ensure it does not deteriorate further.

Phil Andrews, QSM

Owhata



