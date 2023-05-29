An aerial view of Kaingaroa village. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Please pass on my sincere congratulations to Zoe Hunter for her excellent article on Kaingaroa Village on May 6.

It was highly informative and warmly written about a place that has gone through the mill, so to speak, since the New Zealand Forest Service was disestablished.

Many of us were young teachers in Murupara in the 1970s and remember going to rugby and school fixtures in the village. It was thriving and had a wonderful wairua, so it is indeed most heartening to hear and see it rising out of the ashes to become great again.

Zoe did a tremendous job and empathetically wove her story about the new progress with stalwarts of the village putting a very human face on its recent chequered history, thankfully soon to be very much in the past.

It was most heartening to read and enjoy. Well done, Zoe.

Anne Mackintosh

Tauranga





More traffic measures

Can the Rotorua Lakes Council consider adding traffic measures along the stretch of Koutu Rd from the Kawaha intersection to Ian St?

This part of the road has many instances of speeding drivers putting residents and others at risk.

Kawaha Point Rd has more than eight speed bumps but Koutu Rd has three by the shops.

Please consider.

John Henry

Rotorua





Return to God is the only hope

Vinicius Jr is a Brazilian football star playing for Real Madrid but who has been racially abused going about his business in the national Spanish League, La Liga.

Marcus Rashford, an English star in the same game, shares the same experience.

The common denominator is they’re both black, both successful, perhaps at the height of their talents and while plying their trade have been referred to in really derogatory terms by spectators, anxious to preserve their anonymity within the crowd.

These are two prominent examples of what happens all over the world in workplaces, in streets, everywhere, not new, not unusual. Doesn’t mean it’s right or good though, simply an example of the evil nature of some people. We seem to think education, laced with punishment is the antidote, but that hasn’t worked so far.

A return to God, the simple recipe of His grace exhibited in Jesus Christ, is the only hope.

John Williams

Ngongotahā





