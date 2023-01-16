Letters to the editor: Homeownership pain, Nasa, and vaping

Photo / NZME

OPINION:

Many homeowners are already facing the prospect of drastically cutting their expenses to balance out the additional costs and are anxious about what the future holds, with big hikes in their repayments as interest rates continue to rise.

The Government’s excessive expenditure and printing of money has contributed to increasing inflation.

The Reserve Bank increased the official cash rate, which led to banks increasing their interest rates.

Some first-home-buyers who bought at the peak of the market with minimal deposit may experience negative equity, with mortgagee sales becoming the grim reality for some.

Economists are predicting a recession in 2023.

Rotorua Lakes Council could be viewed as rubbing salt into the wound by further contributing to property owners’ economic pain by consistently increasing rates. Kāinga Ora has also put social housing among privately-owned housing.

This year will be a testing time for the new council to prove its worth.

- Tracey McLeod, Lake Tarawera

When Maryana Garcia reported (News, January 11) astronaut Dr Kate Rubins’ visit to Rotorua, I wondered if our library, schools and community fully realised the educational implications.

The visit was sponsored by the Stem Wana Trust in Tauranga, which promotes science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It organises creative community initiatives and events.

Has our library reviewed its holdings to help engage and inspire new generations of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians? Have our primary and secondary schools reviewed their curricula, studies of methods and activities of teaching and leadership to attract and excite learning in Stem?

The visit showed that lively young minds need not accept that the sky’s the limit.

- Reynold Macpherson, Rotorua

It was an interesting article about the vape company in financial difficulties (Business news, January 13).

In Victoria, Australia, vaping without a prescription and selling vape products to anyone under 18 is illegal.

My grandchildren, aged 13 and 15, were given talks at school about the harm cigarettes and vaping can do to you.

I am asthmatic, and find vaping just as bad as cigarette smoke. I have to use Ventolin in both instances.

- Wendy Galloway, Omokoroa