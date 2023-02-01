Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Hollie is right - recovery is hell

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
Crash survivor Hollie Snell. Photo / Mead Norton

Crash survivor Hollie Snell. Photo / Mead Norton

Re Hollie Snell’s recovery (News, January 21). I read this article with interest as I’ve always wondered how she was getting on.

I have been through exactly the same thing, [at the] same age. I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post