Letters to the editor: Hollie is right - recovery is hell

Crash survivor Hollie Snell. Photo / Mead Norton

Re Hollie Snell’s recovery (News, January 21). I read this article with interest as I’ve always wondered how she was getting on.

I have been through exactly the same thing, [at the] same age. I am now 63, so to Hollie: all your hard work is worth it, don’t ever give up. Believe me, it’s a struggle and fight you can’t afford to lose.

Hollie is right - recovery is hell. I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, but there is light at the end of the tunnel.

I know it seems like a tragedy at the moment, but I believe Hollie will look back on it in later life as just a blip, as l do.

All the best in your recovery, Hollie, and keep up the hard work.

Gavin Muir

Springfield

Rotorua car corcerns

Re abandoned cars in Rotorua, (News, January 31) - what about those people in Rotorua driving unwarranted, unregistered and uninsured cars, and without a licence or any intention to get one?

When it’s suggested they should be stopped and the vehicle taken off the road, some do-gooders wring their hands and ask, “How are these poor people going to get to work?”

Do they actually work?

Police obviously have too much to do to attend to this problem.

It’s an example of the ambulance at the bottom of the hill.

Pauline Kean

Rotorua

Ardern trumps trolls

While the actions of conspiracy theorists, Trump followers, and misogynists may diminish at the resignation of Jacinda Ardern as Prime Minister, one wonders where they will next direct their toxic attention.

In my view, Ardern’s outstanding legacy will outlive them all.

Thank you, Jacinda.

Jackie Evans

Rotorua

History lessons

In her column on January 26, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait states “New Zealand’s history was not taught in schools” and that Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was pleased that this had now changed.

I do not know, for sure, what Hipkins and his contemporaries were taught, but I am quite confident New Zealand history was taught then.

Certainly, it was taught to me.

I am deeply concerned about the new history syllabus which is being prepared. Especially so when there are so many versions and nuances about our history, especially the pre-colonial and early colonial period, which requires great care and diligence to obtain facts that are accurate as possible for syllabus, texts and teacher knowledge.

G. Keith Overend

Bellevue

