Rotorua Brass Band hall was destroyed by fire after a stolen car belonging to a struggling nursing student was set alight. Photo / Andrew Warner

Opinion

Many thanks to all of you who have contributed to the Rotorua Symphonic Band’s Givealittle page for the replacement of Tomairangi Te Puni’s burnt-out car following the arson of the Rotorua Brass Band building.

Your generosity was largely in response to in-depth coverage by journalist Kelly Makiha in the Rotorua Daily Post on March 22.

We had hoped to get Tomairangi $4800, as that was the value of her car when it fell victim to the arsonist of the band rooms last October.

The fund has reached at least $1800, which we, and Tomairangi, are very excited about and grateful for.

The page will be open until February next year and we would be most thankful if any of you are able to share it some more.

Adrienne Hall

Glenholme

Head hits should be illegal

Rugby is trying to think of ways to stop players suffering head knocks and brain damage.

In boxing, the aim is to damage the brain and sometimes the fighter will fall over while thousands of people watch on.

Even animals are not treated like this.

I cannot understand why punching the head was not made illegal years ago.

George Eising

Tauranga

Road takeovers ‘disgusting’

The behaviour of those taking over the roads is disgusting.

What is worse is that even when police manage to charge them, the culprits know it will be a slap on the hand.

When is this going to stop?

Their bikes and cars should be crushed so they lose what they love.

Bring back Crusher Collins.

Eileen Courtney-McDowell

Cable Bay





The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz