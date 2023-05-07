Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Gratitude for Rotorua support of victim whose car was stolen and used in band building arson

Rotorua Daily Post
2 mins to read
Rotorua Brass Band hall was destroyed by fire after a stolen car belonging to a struggling nursing student was set alight. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua Brass Band hall was destroyed by fire after a stolen car belonging to a struggling nursing student was set alight. Photo / Andrew Warner

Opinion

Many thanks to all of you who have contributed to the Rotorua Symphonic Band’s Givealittle page for the replacement of Tomairangi Te Puni’s burnt-out car following the arson of the Rotorua Brass Band building.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post