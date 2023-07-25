Letters to the editor: Allow museum to remain a visual symbol for Rotorua

One of the most photographed buildings in New Zealand, the Rotorua Museum needs millions of dollars worth of restructuring before it can be re-opened to the public.

All the options being considered for the museum building seem to be based on the assumption that it must be restored as a museum at a huge cost.

Maybe we need to look at the issue from a new perspective. The primary value of the building to Rotorua is as an instantly recognisable architectural icon that is to be viewed and photographed. We take pride in claiming it is the most photographed building in the country.

Its value as a visual icon of Rotorua is greater than its function as a museum.

There are many examples around the world of iconic structures that are much more important for their visual significance than for any functional use. Think of the Giza pyramids, the Eiffel Tower, the Leaning Tower of Pisa and Rio’s Christ the Redeemer.

I suggest that an option is to put aside plans to restore the building to a state suitable for public use, at least for the moment. Instead, mothball the interior and just do sufficient strengthening and maintenance to allow the building to continue to fill its primary function as an architectural gem and a potent visual symbol of Rotorua.

If necessary for safety, surround it with an architecturally suitable security fence.

Keith Garratt

Rotorua

Lack of firm foundation

School in my day focused on the foundation of the three ‘R’s: reading, writing and arithmetic. And it seemed to work.

Through those 10 years, I remember only one student who struggled with those subjects.

There has been media coverage of the alarm expressed by teachers over proposed changes to the curriculum in science, the arts and history.

The main criticism seems to be a lack of the basic foundations which give an understanding of the subject.

As any builder of any structure knows, a firm foundation should be the first and basic principle.

Surely these same standards should apply when educating those who will lead us to the bright future our politicians promise?

John Williams

Ngongotahā

More speed bumps needed

There was a terrible accident on Koutu Rd recently that closed the road and caused power outages.

A few weeks ago, there was an accident in Fairy Springs that diverted traffic via Koutu Rd.

The accident that took out a power pole is the second to do so in as many years.

Rotorua Lakes Council needs to look at adding more speed bumps, like on Kawaha Point Rd.

These accidents cost time and money, let alone the lives that have been impacted.

John Henry

Rotorua

Well done to band

Congratulations to the Rotorua Symphonic Band which, after unfortunate times, has picked itself up and started over again.

Band members proved this recently when they presented a concert at the Baptist church.

This was most enjoyable. Well done all of you.

Alison Masters

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following: