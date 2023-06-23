Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: A cheaper and effective way to combat ram raids

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read
Bollards outside a store could be replaced by a concrete block, a reader suggests. Photo / NZME

Bollards outside a store could be replaced by a concrete block, a reader suggests. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I have a suggestion regarding ram raids. Instead of costly bollards that take too long to install, why not just place a massive concrete block in front of doorways and windows with enough space

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post