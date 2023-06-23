Bollards outside a store could be replaced by a concrete block, a reader suggests. Photo / NZME

I have a suggestion regarding ram raids. Instead of costly bollards that take too long to install, why not just place a massive concrete block in front of doorways and windows with enough space for customers to enter and exit?

Cheaper but more effective and they could even be prettied up with plants.

They could even have slits on the sides for bike parking.

I would love to see a burglar try to ram-raid their way through one.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Special thanks for kindness of strangers

On May 18, I had a medical event while driving my motorhome along Old Taupo Rd.

I was rescued by other motorists who saw me slumped behind the wheel and they called St John Ambulance and climbed aboard the vehicle to help me.

Special thanks to the St John teams and Rotorua Hospital staff for their wonderful support and care.

Some kind person also parked my motorhome on the footpath alongside Rotorua Boys’ High School.

I am pleased to report I am well on the way to full health.

I do appreciate your assistance.

Alan Deverson

Rotorua

Warehouse should be congratulated

The recent te reo spelling error made by The Warehouse, instead of “kia pai te ra” - have a good day - an A4 notebook cover stated “kia pia te ra” - have a beer day, undoubtedly resulted in some much-needed mirth (News, June 16).

But in my view, The Warehouse, which has apologised, is to be congratulated for its efforts to commit to the visibility of te reo on its products, and giving us something to laugh about in these difficult times.

Jackie Evans

Pukehangi

Cold case

In the cold case article about the murder of a 6-year-old girl (News, June 17), it was reported that police were in possession of the suspect’s DNA but were unable to access records of the big family tree companies.

I have watched many programmes by our own David Lomas who searches for lost relations and he frequently gets help from the massive worldwide files of these big companies. So why on earth can’t our police?

D Lawrence

Tauranga





