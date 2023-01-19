Sir Howard Morrison Centre performing arts programme delivery manager Hinerongonui Kingi (left) and performing arts director Janelle Bish.

Performances of all kinds will see the new Sir Howard Morrison Centre become a bustling, magical hive of creativity and inspiration as it welcomes the community in for a grand celebration next month.

On February 16 and 17, the venue will host performers and musicians - both local tangata whenua and others from across the motu - in a grand opening gala.

Then on February 18, the venue will host a free-to-public Rā a Whānau [whānau open day], where all are welcome to enjoy performances, workshops, live music, behind-the-scenes tours, and food trucks.

Choreographer and artistic director Taiaroa Royal (Te Arawa, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Raukawa), who was born in Rotorua, is directing the gala event and choreographing a special dance work for the show, which will be performed by young local artists.

The lineup for the grand opening gala includes Aotearoa soul legend Whirimako Black, musicians Ria Hall and Anika Moa, Sir Howard’s son Howie Morrison Junior, Te Mauri Kapa Haka, opera singer Christian Thurston, reggae band Origin Roots, Okareka Dance Company, circus sensations The Dust Palace, Thoroughly Modern Māui’s Rutene Spooner, Rotorua Musical Theatre, John Paul College choir, local performers Nikau Grace, Jasmine Hulton, Ellis Carrington and Krissy Knapp, Taiko Drumming, and Rotorua Girls’ High School and Western Heights High School hip-hop crews.

Performing arts director Janelle Bish says it is equal parts enthralling and terrifying to have the opening celebration less than a month away.

“Our team are deadline-driven adrenaline junkies who are used to working around the clock to ‘get the show on the road’.

“We’re all very excited to welcome these incredible talents into the centre, and share in this mammoth celebration that’s now on the horizon.”

Janelle says the grand opening gala - Whakatuheratanga Nui - on the Thursday and Friday will be “a once-in-a-lifetime, magical moment”.

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre main foyer. Photo / Matt Hunt

“Having the opportunity to see this calibre of artists performing together, collaborating, sharing their aroha and talents to honour the whakapapa of this venue, the legacy of Sir Howard Morrison, and to really mark the city’s movement toward a vibrant future and increased profile for the performing arts in Rotorua is, frankly, not to be missed.

“We will sell out – please don’t wait.”

She says the Rā ā Whānau on the Saturday is a completely free event, and is focused on the whole whānau having the opportunity to either passively watch, or actively participate in the performing arts.

“There’s a huge range of talent performing across our stages, and it’s a very relaxed drop-in event, so parents with young tamariki are encouraged to move around freely.

“And it’s the only scheduled opportunity to access all areas. There might just be some cool prizes up for grabs, too.”

Janelle says the NZ Aria and Amjazz show last November and December gave them the opportunity to see the new venue in action, and see audiences start to come back to the centre after a long break.

The Sir Howard Morrison Centre is welcoming the community along to celebrate its opening. Photo / Matt Hunt

She says many artists, companies and industry folk are incredibly excited that an asset of this scale and scope is going to be available to the artists and audiences of Rotorua and beyond.

When asked if there were any particular goals for the centre throughout 2023, Janelle said there were many.

“The Sir Howard Morrison Centre team’s united goal is to ensure that we work to provide as many platforms as possible for the performing arts in Rotorua to thrive and upskill, while also hustling to bring great touring talent to the city from across Aotearoa and overseas.

“We hope to demonstrate that there is a hungry, engaged and passionate audience in Rotorua that has missed and welcomes the return of live performing arts to our city. And we need your help to do that.”

Performing arts programme delivery manager Hinerongonui Kingi says it is exciting to open the doors to the public with such an event and selection of talent.

She agreed that the NZ Aria and Amjazz shows were great opportunities to welcome creative energy and life back into the centre, and for the team to become familiar with the recently refurbished venue and technical equipment.

“Both events were a great taster for the type of environment the centre will soon be, following the opening celebration.

“There has been lots of positive feedback from locals, and companies viewing the facility for potential bookings are always pleased with the venue.”

Hinerongonui says there is a bit of everything in the opening event’s shows, and the calibre of talent is exceptional.

“I think it will be a moment in time to remember for Rotorua and all those involved.

“The community day is a fantastic opportunity to check out our local emerging talent and become familiar with our local performing groups and acts - and for free.

“It is also a wonderful time to check out the venue and become familiar with the space again.”

She says in 2023 they aim to create a beautiful, lively space for the community and artists, and to provide opportunities for local artists and organisations to create and connect in a supported environment.

“Having a range of shows throughout the year is definitely at the top of the list.”

The centre was closed in November 2017 after it was found to be earthquake-prone.

Tickets for the grand opening gala event are on sale at sirhowardmorrisoncentre.co.nz.

The Details

- What: Grand Opening Gala

- When: Thursday, February 16 and Friday, February 17, 7pm to 9.30pm

- Where: Sir Howard Morrison Centre

- Tickets: $39-$99, www.ticketmaster.co.nz

***

- What: Whānau Open Day

- When: Sunday, February 19, 10am to 2pm

- Where: Sir Howard Morrison Centre

- Free