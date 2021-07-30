Large controlled burn planned for Mt Ngongotahā this weekend

A large fire on the side of Mt Ngongotahā this weekend is a controlled burn. Photo / Getty Images

A large fire will burn on the side of Mt Ngongotahā this weekend due to a controlled burn.

The 100ha block of land, known as Rotohokahoka F6, is above the Adventure Playground tourist attraction. Gorse and scrub have grown in the area over the years.

Prime Forest Management Ltd consultant Shane Perrett said the owners were planning to clear it and plant pine trees. Given the state of the land, it's too hard to get machinery in there to clear it so fire was being used instead to prepare the land, he said.

The fire will happen on Saturday or Sunday, depending on the weather and will be above the Adventure Playground site between Rainbow and Fairy Springs and Kauae Cemetery.

The circled area is where the 100ha of scrub and gorse will be burned on Saturday. Photo / Google Maps

He said the fire would get under way about 11am and should be out by mid-afternoon.

"It will be a reasonably large fire. We burnt a section of it another weekend and there were a few calls to the fire department so this time we want to try and front foot it and get the public notified first."

He said a helicopter would be used and about 15 people including Fire and Emergency New Zealand staff who would be using the fire as a training exercise.

"We just want people to know so they don't panic."