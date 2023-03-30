Ava Rose Kereopa from John Paul College is playing Moana. Photo / Supplied

More than 30 young performers will be taking to the stage these April school holidays as they bring a popular story of bravery and selflessness to life - Disney’s Moana Jnr.

Lakes Performing Arts Centre is putting on the production from April 18 to 23 at Sir Howard Morrison Centre.

Lakes Performing Arts Centre owner Natasha Benfell says the more than 30 performers involved are from a number of different schools around Rotorua. The age range is between 10 to 18 years.

She says this production has been in the works since early February, and the cast have been working hard as the rehearsal period is a lot shorter than normal.

“The production team are super busy making all of the props and set pieces. It is really going to be a feast for the eyes.”

Natasha thinks this will be a fun show for the audience because it is celebrating the rich history of Oceania and the story is based on the beliefs and cultures of the people of the Pacific Islands.

It also has empowering messages of bravery and selflessness, she says.

“Moana Jr is sure to bring out the hero within each of us.”

She says a lot of the more seasoned and older performers have gone to university, so Moana Jr has come with a whole new cast of leads.

“I am really excited to see what they are bringing to rehearsal. We have Maddy Archer who is musical director, and she has been working the kids hard to ensure the sound is right.

Manaia Christensen from Rotorua Boys' High School is playing Maui.

“Te Ao Pragnell is our choreographer and has been creating all of the dance and movement. We have our dance captain Issy Hiva who is an absolute breath of fresh air helping with the rehearsals and choreography.

“It is impressive to see such commitment and drive from our young students.”

Natasha says she is looking forward to showtime and watching the performers get on that high of what a live audience is like – “to feel the stage lights and to embody their characters”.

“We feel very strongly about making the arts accessible for as many as possible. We do this by keeping our ticket prices as low as we can. Tickets start at $15 and family passes are available.

“Book tickets through Ticketmaster, don’t wait until it has already begun - there are only eight shows which is a very short season.”

The details

- What: Lakes Performing Arts Centre production of Disney Moana Jnr

- When: April 18 to 23, times and dates at Ticketmaster

- Where: Sir Howard Morrison Centre

- Tickets available at Ticketmaster, www.ticketmaster.co.nz





This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air



