Students from a previous Rotary Youth Exchange display the flags of countries they visited. Photo / Supplied

Lake Taupō Rotary has encouraged parents and students to apply for the Rotary Youth Exchange programme before the upcoming May 5 deadline.

The programme is a one-year, fully immersive exchange for 16 to 18-year-olds, which sees them live overseas with a set of host families and attend school there.

Jackie Robinson, president elect of Lake Taupō Rotary, said the exchange was a way to promote peace and understanding between cultures, and a chance for students to live and study abroad in a controlled way.

“It’s a massive opportunity. If we could send someone off, it would be wonderful.”

Students would travel to their exchange country in January 2024, with airfares and other costs to be paid for by their families.

The all-up cost to parents was expected to vary, with about $6000-$7000 for basic tickets, insurance and some costs like clothing and gifts.

There may be additional funds needed along the way, bringing the total likely fee for the whole year to be $10,000-$15,000, with money being paid as needs arose.

The host countries for the upcoming 2024 exchange were Austria, Brazil, Chile, France, Germany and Switzerland.

The process begins with an application to Lake Taupō Rotary, which would sponsor the successful students along with the hosting Rotary club.

Students and their families would then attend three orientation and training days between September and December, which will share support and training, as well as information including how to access both an assigned counsellor and independent ones.

There is a youth protection policy in place, with Rotary New Zealand also staying in regular touch.

Students will receive continued support throughout the year and beyond, and they are encouraged to stay in contact with other exchange students.

The host countries’ Rotary clubs will send their own young people to New Zealand, but families sending their own children do not need to host an overseas student.

The Rotary Youth Exchange programme has been running for 75 years and has involved more than 80 countries. About 8000 students participate globally each year.

For young people, it was a valuable opportunity to return with real-life experience, a second language, and lifelong friends, said Robinson.

They would also receive a certificate of completion.

Families interested in the programme should contact Lake Taupō Rotary through info@laketauporotary.org.nz.