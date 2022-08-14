Rotorua Coastguard at the lakefront on Thursday morning. Photo / Emma Houpt

Police searching for a teenager last seen on Lake Rotorua four days ago want to speak with any boaties who left Mokoia Island on Wednesday afternoon.

The 18-year-old was reported missing after they were last seen on the western side of the lake around 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The teen was described as Māori, about 188cm tall or about 6'1" with a slim build and wearing dark clothing.

Searchers recovered a blue and orange kayak at 5.50pm on Wednesday but there was no sign of the paddler. It was not clear if the kayak was found on the water or on the shore.

Police, LandSAR teams, Coastguard, Navy and police dive teams were all involved in the search on Saturday but there was no sign of the teenager.

The teams were all back out searching today, a police spokesperson said.

Police were also appealing for information from occupants of any vessels that left Mokoia Island between 2pm and 5pm on Wednesday, August 10. Boaties were encouraged to contact Rotorua Police, either in person or via 105, if they did.

The Navy joined the search on Friday and were using towed side scan sonar as well as had a multi-beam echo sounder and autonomous underwater vehicle should they need to search the deeper areas of the lake, police said earlier in a statement.