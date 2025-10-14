Bay of Plenty Regional Council has purchased a 266ha farm near Lake Rotorua.
Bay of Plenty Regional Council has purchased a 266 hectare Rotorua farm and will convert it from dairy farming to improve water quality in nearby Lake Rotorua.
The property, which includes 60ha of native bush, sits within the Waiteti Stream sub-catchment, an area of cultural significance and recreational valuethat has experienced declining water quality in recent years, the council said in a statement.
The total purchase price for the property was $7.6 million, plus GST.
The land purchase is part of the council’s long-term goal of achieving a sustainable nitrogen load of 435 tonnes per year into Lake Rotorua by 2032.
This goal was adopted through the Rotorua Te Arawa Lakes Programme in 2015.
“Any future land use will need to deliver environmental benefits, be financially sustainable and align with community values,” McTavish said.
“The primary goal remains improving water quality in Lake Rotorua.”
Funding for the acquisition came from several sources, including $2 million from the Lake Rotorua Incentives Scheme, jointly funded by the Ministry for the Environment and Bay of Plenty Regional Council, $1.35 million from the regional council’s existing capital works budget for the Rotorua Catchment, and $4.2 million to be financed through new debt, with interest funded by general rates.
Additional operational and capital costs would be assessed once a land use decision is made and confirmed through the regional council’s 2026/2027 Annual Plan process.