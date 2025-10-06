Juliet Jacqualine Kaipara (inset) died in April 2021 after her car left the road and plunged into Lake Rotomā near Rotorua. Photos / Andrew Warner, Facebook
Warning: This story includes discussion about suicide.
A coroner has backed a call for better barriers at a corner where two cars plunged into a lake within months, killing three people.
Coroner Donna Llewell made the recommendation for Ōtangiwai Point, Lake Rotomā, on State Highway 30 near Rotorua, aspart of her findings in the “devastating” 2021 death of Juliet Jacqualine Kaipara, 50, released today.
Police found the Kawerau woman likely intentionally drove over an embankment into the lake 16.5m below, but Coroner Llewell ruled her death accidental.
She found Kaipara managed to escape her upturned car in the lake - showing a will to live - but drowned.
In her findings of September 23, Llewell said Kaipara’s whānau and doctor reported she had no known mental health concerns.
Her whānau had, however, become concerned about her wellbeing in the weeks before her death, prompting her brother to move in with her.
Kaipara was sleeping in her car and would only return home in the mornings to shower.
In the days before the crash, she spent time with whānau, sometimes appearing happy and other times upset.
She made “unusual” statements, including about being “called” by demons and insisting she was going to die, Llewell found.
Kaipara called the police on the morning of April 11, asking to be picked up to confess her sins. She then said she would come in to the station, and repeatedly declined an offer for police to come to her.
The last time her whānau saw her alive was about 9pm that night, packing her car.
About 9.45am the next morning, people stopping at Ōtangiwai Point saw a vehicle in the water and a body submerged nearby. They called emergency services.
Senior Constable Michael Chelley’s crash analysis report said there were no known witnesses to the crash.
Police found the car drove across the opposing lane and roadside rest area, then “vaulted off the embankment” through a gap of about 19m in the metal barriers of a rest area.
She was likely speeding around the sharp corner and may have been impaired by cannabis, with traces found in her blood.
There were no signs of braking, or evidence that weather, road conditions and markings, distraction, fatigue, mechanical issues or phone use were factors in the crash.
Having lived in Kawerau at least 18 years, Kaipara was “likely familiar with this stretch of road”.
Evidence indicated she “somehow managed to release herself” from her seatbelt and escape the car.
Her body, with only superficial injuries, was found on the lakebed about 4m from the vehicle.
While a medical event could not be conclusively ruled out, the crash analyst considered a “lack of evasive action” and a “possible undiagnosed underlying mental health issue could suggest an intentional act”.