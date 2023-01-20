There were boats of all shapes and sizes at last year's Lake Rotoiti Classic and Wooden Boat Parade. Photo / Alan Houghton, waitematawoodys.com

There were boats of all shapes and sizes at last year's Lake Rotoiti Classic and Wooden Boat Parade. Photo / Alan Houghton, waitematawoodys.com

Boats of all shapes, sizes and colours will make for an impressive spectacle on Waitangi weekend as they parade around the eastern end of Lake Rotoiti.

The Lake Rotoiti Classic and Wooden Boat Association’s 26th annual boat parade starts at 10.30am on Saturday, February 4.

The association would love to see some extra classic or wooden boats of any type join its parade to help to make it their largest ever.

On the Friday night, there will be a captain’s briefing dinner at the VR Rotorua Lakeside Resort, and the parade starts in the Okere arm of the lake the next morning, at the reserve beside Highway 33 at Okere Falls.

Commodore Richard Amery says many of the boats will be historical and well-decorated wooden launches with costumed crews, along with every other type and size of small boat imaginable - sailed, rowed or powered, including some strange ones like the vintage, tiny Personal Watercraft.

The parade is promising to be an impressive sight for spectators. Photo / Alan Houghton, waitematawoodys.com

He says the parade will be started by a real cannon firing, and traditional Māori waka have been invited to lead the parade.

“I think [the parade is] an impressive sight, and that people enjoy seeing a real cannon firing.

“The boats go really close to the reserve in the Okere Arm, and people can look at the boats close-up. I think it’s quite a special sight to see so many old boats, including a couple of steamboats, usually.”

Following parading by the bigger boats around Okawa Bay, the association members head for a chosen bay where they all park up their boats along the beach for inspection and enjoy a picnic. While on the beachside reserve, the fun and games start.

Richard says there will be the usual bobbing for lollies, sack races, egg throwing, tug-o-war, and The Great Rotoiti Yellow Duck Hunt for the kids.

For the adults, a sail past along the beach by selected boats is an added attraction.

Richard believes it is important to keep these classic and wooden boats around and out on the water because they are mainly New Zealand-made and very much part of New Zealand’s heritage.

There were boats of all sorts at last year's Lake Rotoiti Classic and Wooden Boat Parade. Photo / Alan Houghton, waitematawoodys.com





“All these boats need repairing and restoring from time to time, so it helps keep the traditional boat building industry alive.”

He says it is also important because many of the boats have been involved in Rotorua lakes transport and tourism for a very long time.

He says their association is keen to keep building its membership, and that people don’t have to have classic or wooden boats to enjoy club activities. The family membership fee is $10 annually, and for a membership form or to see all the boats and events go to https://www.woodenboatparade.co.nz