Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Photo / Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Rotorua mountain biker Lachlan Stevens-McNab grabbed his first elite podium of the season, placing third in the men’s downhill final at Lenzerheide in Switzerland.

The Trek Factory rider was outstanding down the tight, dry course which forms the largest bike area in Switzerland, at the final European round of the UCI MTB World Series, Cycling NZ said.

Stevens-McNab, 21, moved into the top-10 in the elite men’s standings and added to his two podiums in his rookie year last year.

The Kiwi junior men continued to shine with a double podium to Jonty Williamson (Palmerston North, Yeti-Fox Racing) and Oli Clark (Kaikōura, MS Racing) second and third in impressive performances.

It moved Clark to fifth and Williamson to sixth in the standings behind fellow Kiwi Tyler Waite in fourth, with all within reach of a top-three season effort.