Lachlan Stevens-McNab claims elite podium at UCI MTB World Series in Switzerland

Rotorua Daily Post
Lachlan Stevens-McNab. Photo / Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Rotorua mountain biker Lachlan Stevens-McNab grabbed his first elite podium of the season, placing third in the men’s downhill final at Lenzerheide in Switzerland.

The Trek Factory rider was outstanding down the tight, dry course which forms the largest bike area in Switzerland, at the final European round of the

