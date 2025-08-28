Advertisement
Kurangaituku Netball Tournament marks 90 years in Rotorua

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The Kurangaituku Netball Tournament celebrates 90 years this year. Photo / Supplied

A lot has changed in 90 years on a netball court - but one thing has remained the same is Rotorua’s Kurangaituku Netball Tournament.

This year’s tournament, which starts tomorrow, marks the 90th anniversary of an event that brings hundreds of women to Rotorua over three weekends to play

