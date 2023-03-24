Korey Whyman, from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea early on the morning of September 25, 2022. Photo / NZME

Korey Whyman, from Kawerau, was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea early on the morning of September 25, 2022. Photo / NZME

Police investigating the death of Kawerau mother of three Korrey Whyman believe others were involved and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

The 28-year-old was shot inside a vehicle as it travelled on State Highway 33 towards Mourea, Lake Rotoiti early on the morning of September 25, 2022, police said in a statement today.

She was rushed to hospital but died from her head injuries.

Two weeks later, police discovered a burnt-out Toyota Hilux king-cab ute and inquiries confirmed the vehicle had been burned two days after the shooting in a secluded reserve area in rural Kawerau.

A team of investigators have worked on the case, named Op Dorado, in the six months since Whyman died and a specialist police search team were led this week to a location near Lake Rotoiti looking for specific items related to the homicide, police said in a statement today.

An area along SH30 and a large forest area behind properties of interest were also searched.

One man has already been charged with Whyman’s alleged murder.

Detective Inspector Lindsay Pilbrow said, however, police believed others were involved in the events that led to her being killed.

“There are also people who, after the fact, have protected these individuals and their involvement,” Pilbrow said.

“We know these people are still in the area, and that we will have spoken to some of them during the investigation. They will see us again, at their door, or conducting further inquiries and searches in the area.”

Pilbrow appealed to anyone with further information to speak up.

“While police have received a lot of information from the public, we really want those who know what happened to reach out to us. Six months is a long time to hang on to secrets and the guilt.”

Pilbrow said people might have information about the shooting, the motor vehicle used or might have overheard suspicious conversations.

“That’s information we need to know.

“What you think is insignificant could be a critical piece to the puzzle.

“Korrey was innocent and didn’t deserve to die. She was a loving mother to three young children, and her life was taken needlessly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105, or online at 105.police.govt.nz, quoting file number 220925/5119.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



































