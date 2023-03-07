People pitch in to help with the cleanup at Wairoa after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / George Heard

OPINION

After a spectacular weekend with another amazing Ironman and the weather to match, it’s not surprising that many of us feel what is termed survivor guilt when we see the devastation and life-changing events in Tairawhiti, Wairoa and Napier.

I am frequently asked by community members if our staff are involved and the answer is yes. We have sent staff to deal with the disaster victim identification process, and to assist in general policing duties.

Equally, I have heard many accounts of how members of the Taupō community are sending supplies or travelling over to lend practical support. I acknowledge this amazing concern and practical assistance those in our community are providing.

It is not surprising because we are neighbours, normally connected by State Highway 5, with lots of our community who are either from Hawke’s Bay, have whanau there or have children boarding there.

It is timely then to discuss Neighbourhood Support and the importance this organisation has in our community.

It is events such as these that underline and bring home why good neighbour relationships, connections and organisations matters. Taupō Neighbourhood Support is contactable on Facebook or via their phone number 07 376 1601 or email nstaupo@actrix.co.nz.

I would encourage you to speak with them if you want assistance in organising your street and having a process for supporting one another in an emergency. Essentially, it’s about staying in touch and connected in the good times, so we are prepared to stand shoulder to shoulder when the unexpected happens.

Civil Defence is another organisation that has resources available. Not only doe it provide updates and warnings, but has resources on how to prepare for an emergency. Check out getready.govt.nz for more information.

Finally, I want to acknowledge our staff, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John Ambulance who also had staff involved in the rescue of a motorist from Wairakei Drive on the night Cyclone Gabrielle hit our town.

I was privileged to sit with the staff involved while they debriefed the events of this night and it was impressive to hear the accounts of what occurred and the risks taken to save the life of a seriously injured patient.

Until next time, stay connected with your neighbours, and check out the resources you need before you need them and stay safe.