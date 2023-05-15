Kiwi music industry figure standing trial on rape, sexual assault and drugs charges

Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / Andrew Warner

A leading figure in the New Zealand entertainment industry is standing trial on 25 sexual assault and drugs-related charges relating to nine complainants.

The allegations include that the man put an unknown white powder into a woman’s mouth before raping her and on other occasions supplied women with illicit drugs including ecstasy and methamphetamine before raping them.

The high-profile man, who can’t be identified due to an interim suppression order, is on trial in the High Court at Rotorua.

The charges relate to alleged offending at various locations throughout the North Island.

He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of indecent assault, four counts of sexual violation by rape, three counts of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, two counts of attempted sexual violation, two counts of burglary, one count of assault with intent to commit sexual violation, one count of supplying MDMA, one count of supplying methamphetamine and one count of willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A Crown charging document supplied to the media outlines the details of the charges.

Charges relating to the first complainant involve five charges, including three of indecent assault; one of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection; and one of attempted sexual violation. It is alleged the offending involved the man kissing a woman, touching her body under clothing and unlawfully touching her.

There is one charge relating to a second complainant alleging the man indecently assaulted a woman by touching her.

Charges relating to the third complainant alleged sexual violation by rape of a woman after putting an unknown white powder into her mouth.

Charges relating to the fourth and fifth complainants alleged he indecently assaulted the women on separate occasions.

Charges relating to the sixth complainant involve six charges and alleged he indecently assaulted a woman by getting into bed with her; supplied MDMA/ecstasy; raped the woman while she was under the influence of ecstasy; supplied methamphetamine and raped the woman after taking methamphetamine.

Charges relating to the seventh complainant involve three charges including two counts of unlawful sexual connection and rape.

Charges relating to the eighth complainant include two charges of indecent assault alleging the man kissed the woman and touched her thigh.

Charges relating to the ninth complainant involve four charges including two of burglary, assault with intent to commit sexual violation and attempted sexual violation. The charges allege he unlawfully entered a building on two different occasions. The charges also allege he committed sexual violation against a woman in a bathroom and in her bed.

It is also alleged he willfully attempted to pervert the course of justice by asking a Crown witness to speak to two women about their police statements.

The Crown is expected to call 63 witnesses and the trial is expected to take up to six weeks.

The trial is before Justice Layne Harvey. Anna Pollett is appearing for the Crown assisted by Molly Tutton-Harris. Defence lawyer Ron Mansfield is appearing for the man.



